Brave Talks: The importance of using an intersectional approach when addressing interpersonal violence

In this third part of this four-part series, Kunti and Charity look at the importance of using an intersectional approach when addressing interpersonal violence. Here, they provide the definition of the concept, why we need to apply it to prevention education programs and victim services, and how doing so can positively impact marginalized communities of people who not only experience violence at disproportionate rates, but also face additional barriers when it comes to accessing survivor services. Dr. Marlin Barber joins the conversation.

Dr. Marlin Barber

From Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Dr. Marlin Barber is a senior instructor of history at Missouri State University. He has been at Missouri State since 2012. His specialty area is 19th century Black American history and slavery. His current research is on Black educational autonomy and community in the late 19th century. He's researching how Black communities utilized schools and education after emancipation and argues that schools were just as important as churches in being pillars of those communities.

He has served as the Assistant Vice President for Faculty Development and Inclusive Excellence for the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion since 2022.

