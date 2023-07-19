© 2023 KSMU Radio
Brave Talks: The importance of using an intersectional approach when addressing interpersonal violence

In this third part of this four-part series, Kunti and Charity look at the importance of using an intersectional approach when addressing interpersonal violence. Here, they provide the definition of the concept, why we need to apply it to prevention education programs and victim services, and how doing so can positively impact marginalized communities of people who not only experience violence at disproportionate rates, but also face additional barriers when it comes to accessing survivor services. Dr. Marlin Barber joins the conversation.

Dr. Marlin Barber

From Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Dr. Marlin Barber is a senior instructor of history at Missouri State University. He has been at Missouri State since 2012. His specialty area is 19th century Black American history and slavery. His current research is on Black educational autonomy and community in the late 19th century. He's researching how Black communities utilized schools and education after emancipation and argues that schools were just as important as churches in being pillars of those communities.

He has served as the Assistant Vice President for Faculty Development and Inclusive Excellence for the Division for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion since 2022.

Resources
Ending Sexual Violence: An Intersectional Approach

"‘Doing’ or ‘using’ intersectionality? Opportunities and challenges in incorporating intersectionality into Open Access knowledge translation theory and practice.” by Christine Kelly et al. International Journal for Equity in Health 2021, Vol 20 Issue 1 p. 1-7

Challenging Reproductive Control and Gendered Violence in the Américas: Intersectionality, Power, and Struggles for RightsLeandra Hernandez and Sarah De Los Santos Upton (Reproductive control and Gendered violence)

"Not even close to enough: sexual violence, intersectionality, and the neoliberal university” by Emily Colpitts in Gender and Education 2022, Vol 34 no. 2 p. 151-166

The Intersections of Class, Gender, Sexuality and ‘Race’: The Political Economy of Gendered Violence” by Floya Anthias in The International Journal of Politics, Culture, and Society 2014, Vol 27, Issue 2 p. 153-171

Intersectionality Matters/AAPF Podcast

Contact Kunti Bentley: kuntibentley@missouristate.edu

Contact Charity Jordan: charityj@myharmonyhouse.org

Contact Dr. Marlin Barber: mcbarber@missouristate.edu

Kunti Bentley
With over 10 years of experience working in higher education and nonprofit agencies to mobilize assets address campus/community needs, extensive knowledge in community engagement, and a passion for cultural development and inclusive education, Kunti Bentley currently serves as Director of Project HEAL, a grant funded program to reduce interpersonal violence on the campuses of Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri. <br/><br/>Centering her work on the critical need for developing educational programs from an intersectional lens that are culturally responsive, culturally sensitive, and culturally relevant, Kunti advocates for utilizing a multi-disciplinary, community centered approach to affect culture change. She serves on several community nonprofit boards for organizations such as A Girl Like Me Network, Springfield Sister Cities, and Grupo Latinoamericano. Kunti is also an adjunct instructor of Communication at OTC.
Charity Jordan
Charity Jordan is the Prevention Education Coordinator for Harmony House. She’s worked for many years as an educator and presenter. She served as a member of an inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion council for an international organization. Charity was appointed as a member of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights where she serves as Communications Officer. Reach her at charityj@myharmonyhouse.org.
