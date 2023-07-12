© 2023 KSMU Radio
Brave Talks: The media, pop culture and their influence on interpersonal violence

By Kunti Bentley,
Charity Jordan
Published July 12, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT

In the second part of this four-part series, Kunti and Charity discuss the influence of media and pop culture on our collective understanding of domestic violence. Mental health professional, Gail Herbert, joins the conversation to discuss how to overcome the unhealthy messages that bombard us.

Gail Herbert, MS, PLPC and owner of Growing Connections Counseling, is a mental health therapist in Springfield, Missouri. She works primarily with adults, teens, and couples who are searching for deep healing. Prior to counseling, Gail worked in social services, education, and libraries for over 20 years.

Resources

Growing Connections Counseling

Community Resources for Mental Health

National Sexual Violence Resource Center-Connection Between Media and Sexual Violence and Systems of Oppression

Centers for Disease Control-Sexual Violence in the Media

Pop Culture Detective-Stalking for Love, thirty-minute video

Contact Kunti Bentley: kuntibentley@missouristate.edu

Contact Charity Jordan: charityj@myharmonyhouse.org

Contact Gail Herbert: gailh@gailherbertcounseling.com

Kunti Bentley
With over 10 years of experience working in higher education and nonprofit agencies to mobilize assets address campus/community needs, extensive knowledge in community engagement, and a passion for cultural development and inclusive education, Kunti Bentley currently serves as Director of Project HEAL, a grant funded program to reduce interpersonal violence on the campuses of Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri. <br/><br/>Centering her work on the critical need for developing educational programs from an intersectional lens that are culturally responsive, culturally sensitive, and culturally relevant, Kunti advocates for utilizing a multi-disciplinary, community centered approach to affect culture change. She serves on several community nonprofit boards for organizations such as A Girl Like Me Network, Springfield Sister Cities, and Grupo Latinoamericano. Kunti is also an adjunct instructor of Communication at OTC.
Charity Jordan
Charity Jordan is the Prevention Education Coordinator for Harmony House. She’s worked for many years as an educator and presenter. She served as a member of an inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion council for an international organization. Charity was appointed as a member of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights where she serves as Communications Officer. Reach her at charityj@myharmonyhouse.org.
