Brave Talks: The media, pop culture and their influence on interpersonal violence
In the second part of this four-part series, Kunti and Charity discuss the influence of media and pop culture on our collective understanding of domestic violence. Mental health professional, Gail Herbert, joins the conversation to discuss how to overcome the unhealthy messages that bombard us.
Gail Herbert, MS, PLPC and owner of Growing Connections Counseling, is a mental health therapist in Springfield, Missouri. She works primarily with adults, teens, and couples who are searching for deep healing. Prior to counseling, Gail worked in social services, education, and libraries for over 20 years.
Resources
Growing Connections Counseling
Community Resources for Mental Health
National Sexual Violence Resource Center-Connection Between Media and Sexual Violence and Systems of Oppression
Centers for Disease Control-Sexual Violence in the Media
Pop Culture Detective-Stalking for Love, thirty-minute video
