Brave Talks: Stopping future interpersonal violence through prevention education

By Kunti Bentley,
Charity Jordan
Published July 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT
In the last of this four-part series, Kunti and Charity discuss how prevention education is key to the problem of domestic violence. Shelters help after violence happens, but there will never be enough beds. To reduce and stop future violence requires education and prevention. For education to be effective, we need to get comfortable talking about the uncomfortable: healthy and unhealthy relationships, consent, boundaries, how to intervene as bystanders. Kate Reyes Sam and Tim Stillings join the conversation.

Kate Reyes Sam earned her bachelor's degree from Drury University in international political studies and Spanish. She earned her master's degree in Nonprofit and Civic Leadership, also from Drury. As a graduate student, she was the graduate assistant for International Support Services. She is a 2009 alumna of Teach For America-St.Louis (TFA-STL); she taught K-8 Spanish, Reading and Writing for 5 years and was a co-recipient of the 2011 TFA-STL Rob Gubitz Award for co-founding INSPIRE STL. She also served as a Learning Community Leader in STL and a Corps Member Advisor at the 2011 & 2012 Chicago Institutes with TFA.

Kate has earned her Certified Career Services Provider certification from the National

Career and Development Association and completed Diversity Equity & Inclusion trainings like How to Hold Whiteness Responsibly and the Racial Equity Institute's Groundwater Training. She was a DEI Facilitator for the 2020 Virtual Summer Teacher Training at Teach for America. Outside of work, Kate chairs the local VOICES Committee at the Greene Co. Family Justice Center, volunteers with La Leche League & dances baile folklórico with Grupo Latinoamericano (alongside her child).

Tim Stillings is a Member Services Specialist for MOCADSV from Springfield, MO. Tim began advocacy work as a volunteer for the

Tim Stillings
Tim Stillings

24-hour Crisis Line for The Victim Center during college and later spent several years as the Lead Navigator at the Greene County Family Justice Center. Now, he works with member agencies of the coalition by providing training and technical assistance to advocates across the state. Tim is passionate about the work being done on every level to make or communities safer for ourselves and for the generations to come. He believes there are many ways to be an advocate and there is room for everyone to contribute to ending violence.

Resources
Centers for Disease Control-Prevention Strategies

Engage Bystander Intervention

Rape and Incest National Network-Your Role in Preventing Sexual Assault

American Psychological Association-Bystander Intervention Tip Sheet

End Rape on Campus-A Letter of Advice for Friends, Family, and Supporters of Survivors

Bears HEAL, Peer Survivor Advocacy

Contact Kunti Bentley: kuntibentley@missouristate.edu

Contact Charity Jordan: charityj@myharmonyhouse.org

Contact Time Stillings: tstillings@mocadsv.org

Kunti Bentley
With over 10 years of experience working in higher education and nonprofit agencies to mobilize assets address campus/community needs, extensive knowledge in community engagement, and a passion for cultural development and inclusive education, Kunti Bentley currently serves as Director of Project HEAL, a grant funded program to reduce interpersonal violence on the campuses of Missouri State University and Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri. <br/><br/>Centering her work on the critical need for developing educational programs from an intersectional lens that are culturally responsive, culturally sensitive, and culturally relevant, Kunti advocates for utilizing a multi-disciplinary, community centered approach to affect culture change. She serves on several community nonprofit boards for organizations such as A Girl Like Me Network, Springfield Sister Cities, and Grupo Latinoamericano. Kunti is also an adjunct instructor of Communication at OTC.
Charity Jordan
Charity Jordan is the Prevention Education Coordinator for Harmony House. She’s worked for many years as an educator and presenter. She served as a member of an inaugural diversity, equity and inclusion council for an international organization. Charity was appointed as a member of the Mayor’s Commission on Human Rights where she serves as Communications Officer. Reach her at charityj@myharmonyhouse.org.
