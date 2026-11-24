The group Springfield Tenants Unite, or STUN, last week, presented a report on evictions in Springfield, as they promoted a stalled ordinance that could provide tenants a right to counsel during eviction proceedings in the city.

Attorney Megan Russell is president elect of the Springfield Apartment and Housing Association. She says she files evictions as part of her legal practice. "I file over 1000 evictions a year, and the amounts owed on the request forms are higher than they have been in the past," Russell explained. "And there's just more eviction requests coming in."

But Russell said a blanket taxpayer funded right to counsel won't stop evictions from happening, and it won't make housing cheaper.

"I've seen this play out in Kansas City," she said. "I have different evictions up there, and the cost of eviction ends up being three times as much. And it takes three times as long, but the outcome is ultimately the same."

She said landlords have a right to seek unpaid rent and pursue eviction, increasing the costs for evictions will increase the costs for everyone.

"And," she said, "to the extent STUN is projecting a narrative that these evictions are unlawful, I would encourage them to specifically point to how and where the eviction is unlawful. If housing is not paid for, a landlord has a right to bring an eviction to get their property back. And there's nothing unlawful about that."

Russel said she would support a program providing meritorious defense. "In the event, there was a claim of, for example, a violation of the warranty of habitability," she explained. "The idea that we're going to just provide a free attorney for a tenant who has not paid their rent, and that's the sole issue before the court. It's not a good use of taxpayer money."

STUN argues the program could save public money overall by preventing cases of homelessness and instability related to eviction. The connections between eviction and homelessness are complicated to measure, but studies have shown increases in eviction rates correlate with increases in homelessness.

STUN has said eviction rates in Springfield have grown 38% in the last five years and tenants go without a lawyer in 99% of the evictions they've observed in Springfield while 33% of evictions in the city end in a default judgement for the landlord. Their report shows a 10% drop in total eviction judgements in Kansas City since they implemented a similar counsel program.

Springfield's tenants' right to counsel proposal has been with the City Council's Community Involvement Committee since February 2025.