Springfield Art Museum moves forward with Phase 2 of its major renovation project

The second and final phase of the Springfield Art Museum renovation and expansion can officially move forward. Springfield City Council Monday approved the construction contract with Whiting-Turner Contracting Company.

Museum Manager Nick Nelson said that, like many construction projects nationwide, cost and schedule remain a challenge for the museum. But he said they’re a little less than 1% off their target budget goal.

"We're working with our partners on our design team with the construction manager and with our funding partner, Springfield Art Museum Foundation, to not only identify cost savings, but also fundraising opportunities to ensure that we stay on track for a budget while delivering the highest quality and most impactful project possible given the resources at hand," he said.

Total project funding is $67,345,707. Nelson said they have a $500,000 gap to close.

Art Museum Foundation Executive Director Kate Francis said they’re continuing to raise the resources needed to bring the full vision for the museum to life. She said last week they formalized a six-figure naming opportunity for the museum with a Springfield native who now lives out of state.

Nelson thanked everyone who played a role in making the project possible. He said he expects the project to be complete no earlier than the middle of 2028, which will be the museum’s 100th anniversary.

Nelson said in a statement that after construction is finished, the museum will begin re-installing exhibits and getting classrooms and public program spaces ready.

"The largest factor affecting the timeline remains the procurement of structural steel and other specialty materials," he said. "As those timelines become clearer, we will be able to provide more specific information about construction completion and reopening plans. Although waiting can be difficult, every step of this process is focused on ensuring we deliver a museum that will serve our community well for generations to come."