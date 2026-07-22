5 Missouri State football players are named to the CUSA 2026 Preseason Watchlist

Jeron Askren, Tim Brantley Jr., Matthew Greene, Jared Lloyd and Jmariyae Robinson have all been named to the Conference USA 2026 Preseason Watch List ahead of the 2026 season in the fall.

Askren is a third season tight end for the Bears with 11 starts last season where he earned All-Conference USA honorable mention. He held 19 passes for 224 yards last season.

Brantley Jr. is a defensive tackle and will be going into his fourth season with the team, having played in 12 games last season. He finished out the season with 32 total stops and 11 solo tackles.

Greene is an offensive lineman who also played 12 straight games to end his sophomore season last year totaling 618 snaps. The UNLV transfer helped the offense to an average of 392.2 yards per game last year.

Lloyd is a fifth-year linebacker who is coming off his breakout season where he started all 13 games and came away with a team-high of 77 total stops. Lloyd put up double-figure tackles the last two regular-season games last year.

Lastly, Robinson is a wide receiver who is also going into his fifth season with the Bears. He started seven out of the 12 games he played last season, and he finished in 9th place in CUSA with 52.67 receiving yards per game.