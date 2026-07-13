Missouri State's JJ O'Neil is awarded Athlon Preseason All-Conference USA honors

Nilson Sports reported on X July 4 that Missouri State safety JJ O’Neil was selected for Athlon Sports Preseason All-Conference USA honors.

This selection follows O'Neil's impressive career with Missouri State now standing as Redshirt Senior. O’Neil Played in the first four games last season with 151 plays and had a season-high 5 total tackles in a home win over UT Martin with 4 solo stops.

O’Neil was also voted team captain last season and represented Missouri State Football alongside former Quarterback Jacob Clark for CUSA Media Day in Frisco, TX in preparation for the Xbox Bowl.

Lots to come from Missouri State football this upcoming season.