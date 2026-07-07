Missouri State and MSU West Plains receive reaccreditation

Missouri State University and its West Plains campus have passed a regularly scheduled accreditation review by the Higher Learning Commission.

In a release, MSU President Biff Williams called the accreditation an “independent affirmation of the quality of our academic programs, the strength of our operations and, most importantly, our commitment to student success.”

The news is particularly significant for MSU-West Plains, which had been placed on accreditation probation by the commission following an evaluation in 2024. It is now off probation, with no additional monitoring required.

In his statement President Williams recognized efforts by West Plains Chancellor Zora Mulligan and her team.