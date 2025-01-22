Missouri State University-West Plains on accreditation probation

After a peer review evaluation by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) in June 2024, Missouri State University West Plains’ accreditation has been put on probation. The college’s current status does not affect the value or transferability of their credits. They’ll be reevaluated later this year.

The HLC found the college out of compliance with expectations of the “Assessment of student learning.” They also cited concerns about West Plains’ work “Ensuring quality of educational offerings," and providing “Academic offerings appropriate to higher education.”

Dr. Michael Orf, Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs for MSU-West Plains said that fundamentally, the college has failed to tell the story of their success and the success of their students. Which, Dr. Orf explained, “means that even though we know we have good teachers and good courses, we aren’t collecting the data as evidence to prove that.”

That data is a key part of modern higher education accreditation, and it goes beyond grades. Dr. Orf said, “you look at can students effectively write a paper, or can they effectively review primary sources ... can they practice proper techniques when giving an IV. That’s really looking at what our students are learning.”

Assessment information should be collected for review and used to inform changes in the classroom. As importantly, it also assures the federal government that the billions in tax dollars being spent on behalf of students are being put to good use.

Dr. Orf said the college, like many two-year colleges, has struggled with allocating limited resources amid spurts of growth. He said this recent experience with the HLC has made it clear where their priorities should lie, and they’re making changes.

“We have purchased a software platform which will make collecting (and reporting) the evidence easier,” and he said, “we’re also in the process of hiring a Director of Assessment, which is something we’ve never had.” Dr. Orf explained that in the past, overseeing assessment has not been the primary responsibility of any one member of the West Plains staff.

They are also working to ensure consistency in the classes they offer. Dr. Orf said additional concerns from the HLC about the quality of their course catalog stem from a growth in the college’s per-course or adjunct faculty. He said the college is working to make sure that every section of a given course provides the same quality experience.

"So, if I’m teaching an American History class and I hire you to teach American History, how do I know it's the same class?” He explained, “How do I know that the same learning is occurring? We have started the process of really talking to our instructors that we hire per course about expectations.”

Ahead of their reevaluation the campus is preparing a study to present to the HLC addressing their concerns. They’ll be reevaluated during an onsite visit by HLC this November, with the final determination on their accreditation probation in June 2026. Dr. Orf says he has no reason to expect any issues.

