Missouri State University-West Plains will welcome a new chancellor next spring, as Dr. Drew Bennett is stepping down at the conclusion of the academic…
The chancellor of Missouri State University-West Plains, Dr. Drew Bennett, plans to retire at the conclusion of the spring 2018 semester.Bennet made the…
Missouri State University says its opening day enrollment is 1.2 percent better than last fall’s.The university said Monday that 21,351 students were…
Students at Missouri State University West Plains who suffered losses during recent flooding may be eligible for financial help through the MSU system’s…
Students attending Missouri State University on both the Springfield and West Plains’ campuses will pay more in tuition beginning this fall.The MSU Board…
Since Gov. Eric Greitens announced his Fiscal Year 2018 budget proposal in February, and in some cases before that, there have been ongoing discussions…
The Missouri State University Board of Governors has approved a resolution that gives the West Plains campus management over the city’s Shoe Factory…
The February Film Series at Missouri State University-West Plains concludes Thursday Feb.25 with a special presentation, and MSU-WP's Coordinator of…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/msu-west-plains-celebrates-its-50th-anniversary-look-back-its-challenges-milestones_54566.mp3Before 1963,…
http://ozarkspub.vo.llnwd.net/o37/KSMU/audio/mp3/industry-education-old-shoe-factory-turned-residence-hall_46429.mp3Across the Ozarks—and throughout…