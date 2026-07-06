Former Baseball Bear Hayden Junger traded to the Oakland Athletics

Hayden Juenger, former Missouri State baseball Bear, is moving around the Major Leagues following his debut on May 30 with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Juenger will be joining the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor league catcher Owen Carapellotti. His assignment will be with the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A Athletics affiliate.

Juenger was formerly with the Buffalo Bisons, the Triple-A affiliate team for the Toronto Blue Jays, for the past five seasons before his debut and was originally drafted back in 2021 by the Blue Jays.

Lots more expected from the former Bear has he makes his way through the Minors and Major Leagues.