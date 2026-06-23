7 more high school football players announce their commitment to Missouri State football

Seven new high school football players have announced their commitments to Missouri State football, bringing the list to 18 total.

Andrew Oldham announced his dual sport commitment to both football and baseball and is surely one to watch on both the field and the diamond. For football, Oldham plays defensive end and tight end. For baseball, he currently plays first base on his high school baseball team.

Braylon Caston is a six-foot wide receiver and center back and is extremely quick on his feet as he currently holds an 11.01 100-yard dash and 4.42 40-yard dash.

Kambrien Blackman is the next commit for Missouri State and is also a wide receiver while also playing running back as well. Blackman had offers from Arkansas State, Central Arkansas and many others but ultimately chose to become a Bear.

Moving on to the next commit, Quentin Lea will be joining the roster next fall. The linebacker and tight end will be coming from Rick Bridge High School and currently holds an impressive 355 lbs. bench and 435 lbs. squat.

Kaeden Thomas is a six-foot-two quarterback that will be coming from Hamburg High School located in New York. Thomas is also putting in the work in the weight room where he currently benches 245 lbs. and can power clean 235 lbs.

Next up is Michael Bryant, a five-foot-11 running back and outside linebacker. He already has the speed for college ball as he is extremely fast moving on the field in his ability to zip past players on the field.

And lastly, the most recent addition to the commitment list is DJ Martin III. Martin is a 4-star wide receiver, and, out of 31 total offers, he chose Missouri State. Already making a name for himself in high school, Martin holds a 4.37 40-yard dash with his background in track helping him excel on the field.

The commitment list will continue to be updated.