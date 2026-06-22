Three Missouri State University sports all add new additions and commits to their rosters

Bazy is a six-foot-six, 292-pound tackle coming from Height High School located in Houston, Texas. Bazy has already been putting in the work for college ball this summer and was recently named Texas Prep Varsity Top Offensive Tackles for the 2027 season.

Bryant comes from Christ Presbyterian Academy located in Nashville, Tennessee where he is a 6'6", three-star offensive tackle/guard. Bryant has been putting in the preparation -- he currently holds a 350-pound squat and 305-pound bench.

Moving onto basketball, the team will be adding a new transfer to their roster. Matthew Gray is a senior forward from Davis & Elkins College in West Virginia where he averaged 16.6 points per game last season.

And baseball will be adding two new transfers to their roster as well. Fisher Cantrell and Brady Davidson just announced their commitments.

Cantrell is a junior transfer from Jax State where he was a pitcher, finishing his freshman year in 2025 with nine total appearances where he recorded 7.1 innings and 9 strikeouts. Jax State dominated the CUSA Conference last season due to their bullpen, so having him join the team will be a nice addition.

Lastly, Davidson is a senior transfer from Ball State where he was a utility player, slugging in a .415 batting average, three home runs and 25 total RBIs. With the hitting advantage Bears Baseball has, he will fit in perfectly.