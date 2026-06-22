Missouri State football names 10 players to the Phil Steele Pre-season All-Conference List

Jmariyae Robinson, Jeron Askren, Bird Lloyd, Stewart McDonald, Tim Brantley Jr., Ramone Green Jr., Makai Cope, King Large, Christian Ford and Yousef Obeid were all named to the Phil Steele Preseason All-Conference Team.

Robinson was honored with first team kick returner and second team wide receiver. He played 12 games with seven starts last season and holds the team high with 44 receptions, 632 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches.

Askren was picked for second team tight end. Askren is going into his junior season with Missouri State where he was honored with All-Conference USA honorable mention with 19 total passes for 224 yards.

Lloyd was selected for second team linebacker as the fifth-year Bear rang in a team high of 77 total stops while also having 33 solo-tackles. Lloyd also holds two games with double-digit tackles having 11 total against LA Tech and 10 tackles against Kennesaw State last season.

McDonald was picked for second team punter where he is currently averaging 42.71 yards per punt after redshirting as a freshman last season.

Brantly Jr. will be joining the third team as defensive tackle. He is starting his fourth season at Missouri State and played a total of 12 games last season finishing the season with 32 total stops — 11 of them being solo stops.

Green is also starting out his fourth season with the Bears and was selected for fourth team running back. Green played all 13 games last season and even started in the Xbox Bowl last season against Arkansas State and has 278 total yards on 52 carries.

Cope was honored with fourth team wide receiver after starting his first season with the team last year playing in 12 total games with five of them being starts. He finished out the year with 260 yards and 20 receptions.

Large is a familiar face for Head Coach Casey Woods as he is a transfer from SMU. Large was selected for fourth team offensive tackle and was a part of the 11-3 SMU squad that played in the ACC Championship game.

Ford also played in all 13 games last season and was picked for fourth team safety for the Phil Steel preseason All-Conference list. He recorded 52 total tackles, having 39 solo tackles and a season-high eight total tackles against WKU last season.

And lastly, Obeid was honored with fourth team kicker for preseason awards. Obeid will be going into his third season with the Bears where he collected a team-high of 79 total points and went 37-for-38 in extra points.

Bears football’s fall season will begin with a game against Texas Tech on September 5th.