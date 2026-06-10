Single-game tickets for the upcoming Missouri State Football season are for sale

As Missouri State football prepares for the upcoming fall season, so should fans.

In an announcement made by Missouri State Athletics June 8, single-game tickets are now on sale for the season. That includes the home opener against Lindenwood, Fall Family Weekend against Marshall and Homecoming against New Mexico State.

Bears football ended their 2025 season with a 7-6 record playing their first year in Conference USA as well as playing in the Xbox bowl down in Frisco, Texas.

Missouri State football is also preparing for a new season under the helm of Head Coach Casey Woods who the university hopes will pack Plaster Stadium with Missouri State Football fans

For more information and to purchase tickets, fans are directed to go through the university's new Paciolan ticketing platform or in-person at Great Southern Bank Arena box office.