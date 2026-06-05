A Missouri State University quarterback earns the 2026 Virgil Cheek award

Jacob Clark was announced on June 4 as the recipient of Missouri State’s historic Virgil Cheek Award.

The award is given annually to a Missouri State graduating male student-athlete who best demonstrates high qualities in scholarship, character, attendance, leadership and athletic performance.

Clark earned multiple other accolades this past season such as All-Conference USA honorable mention, two-time CUSA Offensive Player of the Week, and he earned Offensive MVP honors in the American Bowl.

He earned a graduate certificate in Management from Missouri State in December of 2025 after completing his undergraduate degree in Marketing Management from Mo State in December of 2023 and his Master's in Business Administration in May of 2025.

The recent graduate signed an NFL free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in April of this year.

Clark is the first football player to earn the award since Dylan Cole in 2017.