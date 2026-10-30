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Wonders of Wildlife Creek Cleanup at the Springfield Art Museum

Wonders of Wildlife Creek Cleanup at the Springfield Art Museum

Join Wonders of Wildlife and the Springfield Art Museum for a feel-good morning making a big difference in Fassnight Creek! On Saturday, November 14 at 9 AM, volunteers are invited to help clean Fassnight Creek, protect local wildlife habitat, and keep one of Springfield's natural spaces looking its best. It's a fun, hands-on way to give back and connect to the great outdoors!

Registration in Ticket Section.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Please bring a water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, and clothes you don't mind getting dirty.

Springfield Art Museum
Free
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Art Museum
417-837-5700
https://www.sgfmuseum.org/
Springfield Art Museum
1111 E Brookside Dr
Springfield, Missouri 65807
417-837-5700
https://www.sgfmuseum.org/