Wonders of Wildlife Creek Cleanup at the Springfield Art Museum

Join Wonders of Wildlife and the Springfield Art Museum for a feel-good morning making a big difference in Fassnight Creek! On Saturday, November 14 at 9 AM, volunteers are invited to help clean Fassnight Creek, protect local wildlife habitat, and keep one of Springfield's natural spaces looking its best. It's a fun, hands-on way to give back and connect to the great outdoors!

Registration in Ticket Section.

Children under 16 must be accompanied by a caregiver.

Please bring a water bottle, sunscreen, bug spray, and clothes you don't mind getting dirty.