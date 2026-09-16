The Nutcracker Sweets and Treats

A fun, festive event benefiting Springfield Ballet's outreach and educational initiatives.

In Act II of The Nutcracker, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince journey to the magical Land of Sweets where dancers from around the world bring sweet flavors and cultures to life.

Families with children of all ages will step into the Land of Sweets and explore five unique stations featuring delicious sweet treats, meet characters from The Nutcracker ballet, and enjoy a special reading of the classic holiday story alongside a memorable abridged performance of The Nutcracker. This family event is a perfect start to the holidays complete with visits and photos with Santa, a keepsake craft, and special raffle baskets including an American girl doll basket and Lego basket.