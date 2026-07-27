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The Nutcracker Children's Workshop

The Nutcracker Children's Workshop

Immerse young boys and girls ages 3-8 in an afternoon of holiday fun and dance! They will learn roles from the ballet, complete crafts, play games, hear a synopsis of the ballet story and enjoy a performance from a surprise guest in the upcoming Springfield Ballet production of The Nutcracker. This enriching ballet introduction requires no dance experience to join.

All workshops are held at The Creamery Arts Center. Children are not required to have dance experience to attend - this is open to all! Participants should wear comfortable attire (stretch/sweat pants and t-shirt or leotard and tights), bare feet or dance shoes.

The Creamery Arts Center
$20
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/fall-2026-childrens-workshops
4178621343
info@springfieldballet.org
Springfield Ballet

Artist Group Info

tsimpson742@gmail.com
The Creamery Arts Center
411 Sherman Parkway
Springfield, Missouri 65806
(417) 862-2787
info@springfieldarts.org
http://www.springfieldarts.org