The Nutcracker Children's Workshop

Immerse young boys and girls ages 3-8 in an afternoon of holiday fun and dance! They will learn roles from the ballet, complete crafts, play games, hear a synopsis of the ballet story and enjoy a performance from a surprise guest in the upcoming Springfield Ballet production of The Nutcracker. This enriching ballet introduction requires no dance experience to join.

All workshops are held at The Creamery Arts Center. Children are not required to have dance experience to attend - this is open to all! Participants should wear comfortable attire (stretch/sweat pants and t-shirt or leotard and tights), bare feet or dance shoes.

