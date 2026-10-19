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Springfield Art Museum Creative Connection Workshop: Thank You Cards

Springfield Art Museum Creative Connection Workshop: Thank You Cards

These are two-hour drop-in art making activities for all ages. Projects will utilize simple art supplies and encourage playful and creative use of materials to create projects inspired by selected pieces from the Springfield Art Museum’s Permanent Collection.

Free and open to the public, but we encourage pre-registration to accommodate space and supplies. Register for Creative Connection Workshops here.

Tuesday, November 17, from 3PM to 5 PM: Thank you Card - Make unique hand-made Thank You cards to send to someone who has inspired you! This drop-in event is free and open to all ages; supplies provided. Held at Schweitzer-Brentwood Library Community Room, 2214 S Brentwood Blvd. Register for workshop here.

Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Art Museum
417-837-5700
https://www.sgfmuseum.org/
Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Library
2214 S Brentwood Blvd
Springfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 883-1974
https://thelibrary.org/branches/bwd.cfm