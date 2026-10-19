Springfield Art Museum Creative Connection Workshop: Thank You Cards

These are two-hour drop-in art making activities for all ages. Projects will utilize simple art supplies and encourage playful and creative use of materials to create projects inspired by selected pieces from the Springfield Art Museum’s Permanent Collection.

Free and open to the public, but we encourage pre-registration to accommodate space and supplies. Register for Creative Connection Workshops here.

Tuesday, November 17, from 3PM to 5 PM: Thank you Card - Make unique hand-made Thank You cards to send to someone who has inspired you! This drop-in event is free and open to all ages; supplies provided. Held at Schweitzer-Brentwood Library Community Room, 2214 S Brentwood Blvd. Register for workshop here.