This year's SMMA Holiday Homes Tour features SEVEN homes across the four beautiful, centrally located Springfield neighborhoods of University Heights, Rountree, Walnut Street, and Brentwood, and will provide a unique holiday experience that integrates the rich Springfield arts community by showcasing area performing arts groups in the showcased homes while raising money for arts education and other initiatives that benefit the Springfield Art Museum and the community.

Tickets for the Holiday Homes Tour are $25 each (plus $1 mailing fee per ticket, if purchased by November 13th).

NEW - VIP Holiday Experience: Homes Tour & Lunch at Nearly Famous Combo Ticket for $50. The best Holiday tour in town meets the best lunch in town for this one-of-a-kind VIP package. Not only do you get a ticket for the Holiday Homes Tour, but you also get an all-inclusive lunch at Nearly Famous Deli and Pasta House (Brentwood Shopping Center, 2708 S. Glenstone Ave). You can pick whatever entree you want off their extensive menu or list of yummy daily specials, plus a non-alcoholic beverage and either a lemon bar or pecan bar for dessert. Plus, tax and gratuity are included. (Note: Offer is only good for Saturday, December 5th.)

Holiday Homes Tour tickets may be purchased online or by contacting any SMMA member.

Tickets may also be purchased beginning November 9th at The Thicket at 1856 E Cinderella St, Springfield, MO 65804 (cash or check only)