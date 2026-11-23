Ozarks Genealogical Society - Year-in-Review: What did We Learn?
Ozarks Genealogical Society - Year-in-Review: What did We Learn?
OGS members share their discoveries by using methodologies or resources discussed in the year’s programs. Bring goodies to share for our annual Christmas party. Attendance Options: In person at the Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO or Zoom for OGS members. Members will receive a Zoom link by email or find the link at ozarksgs.org>programs. Members must login for access.
The Library Center
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Ozarks Genealogical Society
The Library Center
4653 S CampbellSpringfield, Missouri 65810
417-882-0714