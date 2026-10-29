Outdoor Skills: Archery for Homeschoolers
Outdoor Skills: Archery for Homeschoolers
You don't have to be a hunter to become a skilled archer!
We'll teach and practice the basics. No experience is needed, and archery equipment will be provided. Arrive ready to learn and have fun!
Ages 8 and up.
Registration required.
For accommodation requests go to mdc.mo.gov/accessibility/ada-accommodation-request.
Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
Free
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri Department of Conservation
Springfield Conservation Nature Center
4601 S Nature Center WaySpringfield, Missouri 65804
(417) 888-4237