FREE Boys Workshop
FREE Boys Workshop
Join Springfield Ballet for a free fun-filled dance workshop just for the guys! Young men ages 7-12 will experience dance movement and conditioning exercises that improve balance, coordination, agility and strength. The connection between increased athleticism and dance movement will be explored.
No dance experience is necessary but spots are limited.
The Creamery Arts Center
Free. Registration Required.
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Springfield Ballet
(417) 862-1343
http://www.springfieldballet.org/Contact-Us
Artist Group Info
tsimpson742@gmail.com
The Creamery Arts Center
411 Sherman ParkwaySpringfield, Missouri 65806
(417) 862-2787
info@springfieldarts.org