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FREE Boys Workshop

FREE Boys Workshop

Join Springfield Ballet for a free fun-filled dance workshop just for the guys! Young men ages 7-12 will experience dance movement and conditioning exercises that improve balance, coordination, agility and strength. The connection between increased athleticism and dance movement will be explored.

No dance experience is necessary but spots are limited.

The Creamery Arts Center
Free. Registration Required.
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Springfield Ballet
(417) 862-1343
http://www.springfieldballet.org/Contact-Us
http://www.springfieldballet.org

Artist Group Info

tsimpson742@gmail.com
The Creamery Arts Center
411 Sherman Parkway
Springfield, Missouri 65806
(417) 862-2787
info@springfieldarts.org
http://www.springfieldarts.org