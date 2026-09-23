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Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ

Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ

Discover Dong Ho, a centuries-old Vietnamese folk art hand-printed on shimmering “giấy điệp” paper. Now recognized by UNESCO as heritage worth protecting.

Jim D. Morris Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Missouri State University International Programs
417-836-4988
InternationalPrograms@MissouriState.edu
https://international.missouristate.edu/

Artist Group Info

chiemibf123@icloud.com
Jim D. Morris Center
301 S Jefferson Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-4988