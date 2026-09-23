Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ
Echoes of Woodblock—The Art of Đông Hồ
Discover Dong Ho, a centuries-old Vietnamese folk art hand-printed on shimmering “giấy điệp” paper. Now recognized by UNESCO as heritage worth protecting.
Jim D. Morris Center
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 2 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Missouri State University International Programs
417-836-4988
InternationalPrograms@MissouriState.edu
Artist Group Info
chiemibf123@icloud.com
Jim D. Morris Center
301 S Jefferson AveSpringfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-4988