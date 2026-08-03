Creative Connection Workshop: Monoprints

Creative Connection Workshops are two-hour drop-in art making activities for all ages. Projects will utilize simple art supplies and encourage playful and creative use of materials to create projects inspired by selected pieces from the Springfield Art Museum’s Permanent Collection.

Using tempera paint, you'll create a design on flat plate and then transfer the design to paper, creating a unique-one-of-a-kind image.

Free and open to the public, but we encourage pre-registration to accommodate space and supplies: https://www.sgfmuseum.org/Activities/Activity/Detail/Creative-Connection-Workshops-285

Wednesday, August 12, 3-5 PM

The Library Center, Community Room B