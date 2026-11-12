CPO's Parent Cafe
CPO's Parent Cafe
Parenting is easier when we connect! Join us for our monthly 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒇𝒆́ to share experiences, meet other parents, and find encouragement in a welcoming space.
* Thursday, Nov. 19 | 6–8 PM
* Darr Family Foundation HUB, 1518 E. Dale St., Springfield
* FREE dinner + a $25 gift card for each family!
* Don't miss out! Call 417-290-3858 today to reserve your family's spot.
Together, we're building stronger families and more resilient kids, one conversation at a time.
Learn more about Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO), explore our programs, and discover upcoming events at www.cpozarks.org!
The Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O'Reilly Center for Hope
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 19 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Community Partnership of the Ozarks
417-888-2020
info@cpozarks.org
The Darr Family Foundation HUB at the O'Reilly Center for Hope
1518 E. Dale St.Springfield, Missouri 65803
417-290-3858
info@cpozarks.org