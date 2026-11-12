Parenting is easier when we connect! Join us for our monthly 𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒂𝒇𝒆́ to share experiences, meet other parents, and find encouragement in a welcoming space.

* Thursday, Nov. 19 | 6–8 PM

* Darr Family Foundation HUB, 1518 E. Dale St., Springfield

* FREE dinner + a $25 gift card for each family!

* Don't miss out! Call 417-290-3858 today to reserve your family's spot.

Together, we're building stronger families and more resilient kids, one conversation at a time.

Learn more about Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO), explore our programs, and discover upcoming events at www.cpozarks.org!