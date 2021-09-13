-
This week, host Hue-Ping Chin speaks Mike Kromrey, executive director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.Today’s discussion explores the history and…
This week on Making Democracy Work, the continuing series looks deeper into individual aspects of the Springfield-Greene County focus report. Today’s…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Linda Regan talks with Mike Kromrey, executive director of Watershed Committee of the Ozarks.Today’s discussion…
The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks will host its annual Summer Gala tomorrow night (7/15) starting at 5 at the Darr Agricultural Center in Springfield.…
A major cleanup is underway on a contaminated site in downtown Springfield that served as the source of the city's fuel long ago. KSMU's Michele Skalicky…
The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks will host their annual Summer Gala tomorrow night (7/18) at the Springfield Art Museum. Michele Skalicky talks with…
New rainwater management practices at Springfield’s Government Plaza earned the applause of conservation officials Thursday. The event included the…
Last week’s storms that hit Springfield brought power outages and morning traffic delays. But storm systems such as these also put pressure on city…
The public and employee parking lots near the Busch Municipal Building in Springfield are getting a makeover. But the changes won’t just improve traffic…
Mike Kromrey, Executive Director of the Watershed Committee of the Ozarks (WCO), talks with Leslie Carrier about the mission of the organization.The…