Summer Gala Friday aims to raise $80,000 for Watershed

Watershed, formerly Watershed Committee of the Ozarks, will hold its Summer Gala Friday, June 21, and there are just a few tickets left.

The event raises money for the nonprofit’s education and outreach efforts as well as its programs, including Watershed Conservation Corps, Watershed Natives plant nurseryand Fellows Lake. The goal is $80,000.

Watershed Executive Director Mike Kromrey said it’s an important fundraiser for them.

"It's one of the reasons we've been able to really expand our education and outreach programs and to think big," he said. "The support of the community is tremendous, and this is an important event where we raise some money for our mission."

Kromrey said they’ll unveil their concept for the future of the Watershed Center Friday night as they continue to celebrate the organization’s 40th anniversary this year.

Don't let the word "gala" prevent you from coming if you'd rather not attend a fancy event, according to Kromrey.

"It's a laid back, wonderful, fun event," he said. "People usually see a lot of friends that they know and make some new friends."

There will be beer from Wire Road and 4 By 4 Brewing Company as well as a local home brewers' association. The event will also include games and a silent auction.

Summer Gala will be held at Wire Road Brewing Company from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75.