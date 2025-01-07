$66,000 awarded to area nonprofits to help get people outdoors

Area nonprofit organizations are recipients of Everyone Outdoors Grants through the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

CFO Tuesday granted a total of $66,000 to improve access to nature and outdoor recreation opportunities in Springfield and Greene County.

The American Indian Center of Springfield was awarded $4,000 to help indigenous populations reconnect with their cultural heritage, foster outdoor engagement and build relationships in the community.

Brightli Foundation received $10,000 to support the Nature Therapy Expansion Project, which connects clients in substance abuse and mental health services with nature.

Generations Village was given $5,000 to develop a neighborhood walking trail at the multi-generational housing development.

James River Basin Partnership was granted $7,000 to expand its Experience the Outdoors Program, which encourages children and their families to spend time outside during the summer break.

Praise Assembly was given $10,000 to build an inclusive playground at its Northeast Community Park.

The Springfield-Greene County Park Board received $10,000 for history walks and paddling programs for SPS students and local residents.

TrailSpring was awarded $10,000 for design fees for a new pump track at McDaniel Park.

And Watershed was given $10,000 to design an accessible trail and outdoor learning station at the Watershed Center at Valley Water Mill Park.

The Everyone Outdoors Grant Program was increased by $6,000 for the CFO’s 2024–25 grant cycle with contributions from the donor-advised funds of Mark and Lori Nelson and Todd and Betty Parnell.

“With all the well-documented benefits of spending time in nature, our goal is to make the outdoors more accessible for everyone in the simple ways that are proven to be so effective,” said Winter Kinne, president and CEO of the CFO, in a news release.