Community Focus Report: Rich natural assets support economy, deserve protection

This broadcast season, KSMU’s program "Making a Difference" is switching gears. Through a series of panel conversations airing monthly, we examine each chapter of The 2021 Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County. The CFR is a biennial report which evaluates the community’s assets, gaps, opportunities and challenges in eleven key areas, including today’s topic: The Natural Environment.

Our guests for today’s panel conversation are: Jonathan Groves, facilitator of the CFR; Gary Gibson, President & CEO at City Utilities of Springfield Mo.; Mike Kromrey, Executive Director of The Watershed Committee of the Ozarks and member of the CFR Natural environment Steering Committee: and Barbara Lucks, who topped off a 22 year career with the City Of Springfield as it’s Sustainability Officer, is chair of Missouri’s Solid Waste Advisory Board, and led the CFR Steering Committee studying the area’s Natural Environment. Barbara Lucks convened the group, and edited the committee’s White Paper report on the topic.

Production support for the Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County, comes from: The Community Foundation of the Ozarks, The Junior League of Springfield, The Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce, The Springfield-Greene County Library District, and The United Way of The Ozarks.

The Community Focus Report for Springfield and Greene County is available for viewing at www.springfieldcommunityfocus.org