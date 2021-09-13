-
Missouri’s education commissioner, Margie Vandeven, said, in all her years in education, she’s never seen people so excited about the school year as they…
As the new school year in the Springfield Public School District kicks into gear, one school is celebrating an accomplishment. Wilson’s Creek Intermediate…
Schools in the Springfield Public Schools District will have staggered start times this fall. That’s to accommodate expanded transportation options for…
In Part 1 of KSMU's interview with the new superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, Dr. Grenita Lathan, she ended by talking about the impact of the…
I'm speaking with the new superintendent of Springfield Public Schools, Dr. Grenita Lathan. She comes to Springfield from Houston, Texas, where she served…
The new superintendent of Springfield Public Schools has scheduled three virtual Q & A sessions for later this month.Dr. Grenita Lathan will share more…
The next deputy superintendent of operations for Springfield Public Schools is a Missouri State University graduate.SPS selected Dr. John Mulford for the…
High school students in Springfield Public Schools will go to class in person four days a week beginning February 1.According to the district, high school…
As of Monday, November 30, Springfield Public Schools are following modified quarantine guidance issued by the Springfield-Greene County Health…
It’s not yet known if the Springfield Public School District will follow new school guidelines on quarantine issued by the State of Missouri…