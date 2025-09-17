Southwest Missouri educators are seeing positive impact of Missouri K-12 school cell phone ban

Students in grades K-12 can no longer use cell phones or personal devices in school. That's due to a new Missouri bill that prohibits cell phone use during the school day. Students are not allowed to use their personal devices during class, mealtime or in between classes.

The ban covers more than just phones, it also covers devices like AirPods, Smartwatches and tablets. The goal is to help students be more interactive in class and with each other.

When asked how students and parents have responded to the ban on electronic devices, Glendale High School Principal Josh Groves said, “we’ve had no pushback from parents or from students, it's really been kind of a non-issue at the schools.”

He said he's seen students interact more with each other during passing periods and lunchtime due to not being on their personal devices.

Dr. Philip Witt, principal at Ozark High School, has also seen an improvement in student interactions since the ban.

“Kids are talking to one another, and you see a lot of face-to-face conversations,” said Witt. He pointed out that the bill has made areas like the library and lunchroom more social places as student interaction increases.

“That's just a pleasant surprise to see with something like a cellphone ban — wasn’t what we were necessarily expecting, but what a great result,” said Witt.

Groves said they’ve had no pushback from parents and students. Before the bill was passed, phones were already banned at Glendale during instructional time. Groves said, of the 1,400 students in the building, only a few have been caught breaking the rule.

