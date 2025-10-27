Interested in running for SPS School Board? Packet pickup begins soon

Two members of the Springfield Public Schools Board of Education are up for re-election next April 7. Board President Judy Brunner’s and Board Member Dr. Shurita Thomas-Tate’s terms will end in 2026.

Anyone who is interested in running for one of those seats may pick up nomination information and petitions beginning November 7.

Nomination forms, when they’re turned in, must contain a minimum of 500 names of voters who live in the Springfield Public Schools district. The names and signatures will be verified against the voter registration records in the Greene County Clerk’s Office in order to validate the petition.

Those who run for the SPS board must be at least 24-years-old, a voter of the district and have lived in Missouri for one year prior to the election.

Candidates are subject to the Campaign Financial Disclosure Law. They can find out more by contacting the Greene County Clerk's Office at 417-868-4055.

Packet pickup will start at 8 a.m. on November 7 at the Kraft Administrative Center, 1359 E. St. Louis. Declaration for nominations and petitions can be turned in beginning at 8 a.m. on December 9. Declarations and petitions must be in by 5 p.m. on December 30. Those who file on the first day, December 9, will be part of a random drawing to determine the order they'll appear on the ballot.

