As SPS students anticipate the first day of school, what about those who are unsheltered?

In this episode of our local program, Making Democracy Work, host Lynn Schirk speaks with returning guest, Pepi Wallace with the McKinney-Vento office of SPS.

Wallace talks about the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance SPS Act and services available for students who are experiencing homelessness or home instability. She talks about the importance of first making sure children are enrolled in school and then seeking appropriate support to allow them to have consistency in their lives.

Wallace talks about partnerships with area agencies and creative ways to meet kids' educational and extracurricular needs.

