Gun violence: Springfield man involved in drive-by shootings sentenced for illegal firearm possession

Cartrevion Marquis Chapman was convicted of illegal firearm possession back in March over a drive-by shooting and a separate retaliatory shooting. Authorites said those took place in early December of 2020 at a downtown Springfield nightclub and a home address on Kerr Street.

Federal prosecutors said Chapman, along with co-defendant Darris Lamar Mull and others, shot multiple rounds after Chapman’s vehicle was damaged in the drive-by. Police recovered 40 spent shell casings in the shooting area, which included eight separate homes near Kerr Street. Gunfire appeared to have struck two of the homes.

Prior to his recent sentencing, Chapman already had felony convictions for burglaries, aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm. He also has 20 misdemeanor criminal convictions and multiple arrests that didn’t result in charges.

Separately, Chapman was charged with felonies in a Greene County case over the same alleged shooting incident. Those state charges include unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful firearm possession.

Chapman’s co-defendants Darris Mull and Nicholas David Caligone pleaded guilty to their own counts of being a felon in unlawful possession of a firearm, and they await federal sentencing.

As Ozarks Public Radio reported recently, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams told City Council that during the month of February, there were no reports of shots fired and no one was shot in Springfield — the first month in three years that took place. Chief Williams also recently said that last year, 229 illegal guns were seized in the Queen City.

Chapman’s sentence handed down this week includes nine years and seven months in federal prison without parole.