This week, host Hue-Ping Chin speaks with Kathleen O’Dell, Community Relations Director of the Springfield-Greene County Library District.Library “take…
In March, during one of the Alzheimer's Association's classes on Living with Memory Loss presented at The Library Center in Springfield, Deb Bryer from…
Missouri’s governor, Mike Parson, said in his first State of the State address that one of his primary goals is beefing up the state's workforce. There is…
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft has announced more than $94,000 worth of grants that will benefit 11 area libraries.The Springfield-Greene County…
Missouri’s Secretary of State is pushing for the state’s libraries to get the funding he says they’ve been promised.Republican Jay Ashcroft on Friday…
A series of programs and exhibits this month, presented by the Springfield-Greene County Library, is designed to get people talking about what, for some,…
Starting Monday, Springfield-Greene County Library card holders will be able to check out hot spots from several of the district’s brances. The hot spots…
The Springfield-Greene County Library District is the beneficiary of over $147,000 in earnings from The Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale.The figure…
School’s out for summer, and there are a lot of opportunities for pre-teens and teenagers in the area to be active.Courtney Simpkins, school age services…
You can already check out books and DVDs at Springfield-Greene County Library District’s branches. You can even apply for a passport. Now, the district is…