The Brentwood Card Table is just 1 library program that brings community members together

A program at one Springfield-Greene County Library branch is bringing seniors together for games and conversation.

Twice a month, Schweitzer Brentwood Reference Associate David Gray sets up a card table at the branch in southeast Springfield. Soon, a few seniors start coming in, and, before long, Gray -- when another play is needed -- and the rest of the group are engaged in a riveting game of the participants’ choosing.

It’s the Brentwood Card Table, designed to connect seniors with other seniors. And Gray said it’s a lot of fun. He learned a new game at a recent gathering.

"It's called three through 13," said Gray.

"I've never heard of it," said the reporter.

"Well, I'd never heard of it either," said Gray, "but one of the ladies comes and goes, 'I brought cards and everything.' So, great, let's do that. So we sat in there, and we had a small number today, but I learned a card game, and we sat at a card table and played and just chatted away, and it was wonderful."

There have been three regular participants since the program started up recently. But Gray said those three talk about how it’s helped them.

"That was one of the big things that they were talking about today," he said, "because I was asking them, they go, 'yeah, I need to get out. I need to read some, get out of the house.' It's not spending money and meeting new people...and they're using their brains as opposed to just sitting there watching the television."

Gray started working at the library after he retired from teaching, and he loves the chance to visit with community members at the Brentwood Card Table.

And it’s not the only library program that brings people together.

"We have a writing group here at the library, many book clubs across the district," said Schweitzer Brentwood Branch Manager Katie Pattison. "So library programs are about learning, but they're also very much about connecting with other people in the community."

She pointed out that, while the world is a busy place, libraries are still a place where people can connect with other people and with library staff.

"We try to learn their names, We see folks you know in here week to week," she said. "You could pair your weekly library visit with coming to the Brentwood Card Table program. In fact, drop off your books, pick up your books."

Gray is happy to be a facilitator.

"I get to meet new people, and I get to learn things," he said. "And it just makes me feel good that I got to talk to people and, you know, help people. And so when I return home I don't feel like my time was wasted whatsoever."

You can find out when the Brentwood Card Table meets and find out about other programs at the Springfield-Greene County Library at thelibrary.org. Click on “programs.”