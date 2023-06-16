© 2023 KSMU Radio
Springfield-Greene County Library responds to new Missouri rules

KSMU | By Meghan McKinney
Published June 16, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT
All public libraries must meet the new rule by July 31 to keep state funding. Photo submitted by the Springfield Greene County Library district
Gayle Babcock
/
All public libraries must meet the new rule by July 31 to keep state funding. Photo submitted by the Springfield Greene County Library district.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft approved the controversial Library Certification Requirement for the Protection of Minors on May 30.

Public libraries must compile with new Missouri rules by July 31 to keep state funding. The rule says public libraries must have a policy on how materials selections are made for minors, and it prohibits age-inappropriate displays in areas for kids and teens.

The rule does not outline what’s considered age-inappropriate, as that is determined by each library. Regina Cooper, the director of Springfield Greene County Library District, says librarians already follow this rule.

The new rules say minors must have guardian approval to access library materials. Cooper says the Springfield-Greene County Library is already following this rule, too. Minors can’t acquire a library card without a guardian signature.

“Our policy says that parents are responsible for what their children read and view, and so there is no change," says Cooper. "It’s the parent’s responsibility, not the library’s responsibility, to monitor what they're checking out.”

Missouri public libraries must soon have a materials challenge appeal policy and post appeals on the library’s website. Cooper says Springfield’s library district already has an appeal policy.

"We’ve not displayed the challenges the patrons have filled out before, so that’s the new part. But, we have always had the opportunity on our website with a form for patrons to fill out," says Cooper.

Materials selection policies for Springfield-Greene County Library can be found here.

Meghan McKinney
Meghan McKinney is an undergraduate journalism student at Missouri State University. She works as a news reporter and announcer for KSMU. Her passions, other than journalism, are psychology, music, sign languages and dancing. She also runs a local music page on Facebook called "SGF Playlist."
