News
Making Democracy Work

Springfield Greene County library director discusses upcoming retirement and reflects on a long career

By Debbie Good
Published November 7, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST
Shelves of books at the Midtown Carnegie Branch
Michele Skalicky
Shelves of books at the Midtown Carnegie Branch

Our weekly program Making Democracy Work is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 on KSMU. 

In this episode of our local program Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Regina Greer Cooper, executive director of the Springfield-Greene County Library District.

Cooper talks about how the library system has evolved over the years to meet the needs of the community. She discusses her upcoming retirement and reflects on her library career over the last four decades.

