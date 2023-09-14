© 2023 KSMU Radio
Springfield moves Council, P & Z meetings to southside facility while City Hall gets renovations

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published September 14, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT
Courtesy City of Springfield
Beginning October 2, 2023, Springfield City Council and the Springfield Planning & Zoning Commission will meet at the Springfield Police-Fire Training Center, 2620 W. Battlefield.

Starting in October, you won’t find City Council meetings at the local government campus in downtown Springfield.

After a summer of humid air and warped carpets in Springfield’s Historic City Hall off Boonville Avenue, city officials announced Wednesday that improvements are coming.

Meetings of City Council and the Planning & Zoning Commission will move to the Springfield Regional Police-Fire Training Center on West Battlefield. Historic City Hall, built in 1891 as a federal post office, is being renovated over the next few years.

Council’s first meeting at the police-fire center will be October 2nd. P & Z will have its first meeting there on October 5th. Both meetings are set for 6:30 p.m.

The City will continue live-streaming video of the meetings online, as it has in recent years.

Planned renovations to City Hall include a new fire stairwell and elevator; upgrades to mechanical, electrical, computer and security; along with new restrooms, offices and council chambers.

The cost is roughly $6.3 million, funded by the Springfield level property tax voters approved back in 2017.

