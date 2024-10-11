The state's fire marshal urges everyone to make sure their homes have working smoke alarms

Fire Prevention Week is October 6 through October 12, and the Missouri Department of Safety’s Fire Safety Division is emphasizing the importance of smoke detectors this year. According to a press release, smoke detectors help eliminate fire deaths by more than 50%.

“We cannot emphasize enough the importance of having working smoke alarms in your home,” Bean said.

The time a resident has to escape a house fire is two or three minutes, according to Bean. Having the smoke alarm to alert you as soon as smoke is detected can be the difference between life and death. He said residents should not attempt to put out a fire themselves.

“If there is a fire that breaks out in your home, we as the fire service have always said get out,” said Bean. “And I will follow up with stay out. We just had a recent situation where someone went back into a home and became a fire fatality.”

Every household needs a preplanned escape method, according to Bean. The best way is to sit down with every member of the household and rehearse the escape plan until everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire emergency, he said.

The Missouri Department of Safety has partnered with the American Red Cross to install working smoke alarms in every home in Missouri at no cost to the resident. Residents can also reach out to their local fire department for smoke alarm installation. Bean said residents should not try to install their own smoke alarms. Instead, they should let trained professionals do it so that everyone can feel comfortable knowing the alarms work properly.

“That’s why it's so important that you reach out to your local fire department or the Red Cross. And let those trained professionals come in and have that experience with you. So that when they walk out the door to get back in their vehicles, they know that you are protected with working smoke alarms,” said Bean.

He also stressed the importance of carbon monoxide detectors. He said dual smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detectors are available for purchase at various stores.

To apply for a free smoke alarm installation by the American Red Cross, visit, click here.

