Councilmember Horton hopes to celebrate compromise at upcoming meeting

In a time of political tribalism and divisiveness. Springfield City Councilmember Monica Horton is hoping to build on a recent compromise on council.

During a lunch meeting Tuesday, Horton asked Mayor Jeff Schrag and Councilmember Craig Hosmer if time could be taken at the Council's next full meeting, Monday, Sept. 22, to discuss a compromise the two reached recently regarding an ordinance involving business licensing and property taxes.

In August it appeared the two were in opposition over an ordinance which would require businesses be up to date with their property taxes before the city would issue them a business license. A compromise ordinance will come before council next week. It includes a grace period to help educate businesses and allows the City Manager to make exceptions to the ordinance.

Hosmer described the compromise as routine, but Horton celebrated the opportunity to reflect on it. “I mean my goodness, compromise is such a dirty word,” Horton explained, “so where is the teachable moment? We need to know what that is, so that we can build upon that.”

Both Schrag and Hosmer indicated better understanding the processes involved and the work done by staff in managing business licenses and property taxes were key to developing the compromise ordinance.

Schrag said he will not be in attendance during Monday's meeting but offered to submit a written statement.