Springfield City Council takes up mayor's bill, passes substitute instead

Last month, Springfield Mayor Jeff Schrag introduced a bill that would have suspended enforcement of a new city code. That code, the result of a bill passed by Springfield City Council in June, requires those looking to start a business to provide proof of payment of all personal property taxes before they can receive an occupational license. Schrag’s bill would have sent the approved measure back to committee.

Monday night, council took up Schrag’s bill, but Councilman Craig Hosmer immediately offered a substitute. His bill, he said, eliminates the requirement that the bill passed in June be suspended pending committee review. It would also allow the city manager’s office to grant a person a provisional business license for a year while they sort out their personal property tax issues. He called it a “reasonable compromise.” Schrag said he supports it.

Councilman Andrew Lee Monday night questioned Hosmer’s reasons for offering the substitute.

"After all those things that were said, all you're saying now is, 'hey, we have a new one and a compromise,'" said Lee. "Is it all good now or are we — I mean, there's been so much in the press about how — "

"This was a compromise that the mayor and I spoke about," responded Hosmer. "This eliminates the need for the bill to be suspended. What I was arguing about is why? Why suspend the bill when it's already been passed so that it can go back to committee? It makes absolutely no sense, and I think that was bad public policy."

Hosmer had expressed concern that bills, when sent to committee, can linger there for months.

Lee told Hosmer he should explain why he decided a compromise was okay.

"You treated our staff like hostile witnesses when you question them," said Lee, "and then now it's just everything's good. And I just think that there should be some kind of comment to people on the change and that maybe some folks worked with you and maybe it wasn't as bad as how you presented."

Hosmer responded that this allows the new city code to continue to be enforced. Greene County Assessor Brent Johnston estimated in March that more than 60% of Springfield businesses didn’t submit a personal property assessment this year. Hosmer said that shortchanges schools, libraries and parks.

Council unanimously approved the substitute bill. It will be voted on later this month.