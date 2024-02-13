Bears WIN kickoff will feature celebrity speaker Danica Patrick

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

After a few years of planning and hard work, the Missouri State University Foundation will formally kick off its new Bears WIN (Women’s Impact Network) program on Feb. 28 on the Missouri State campus.

Bears WIN (and Grizzlies WIN on the West Plains campus) is a newly formed network of advocates honoring the impact of women in philanthropy.

The launch features an evening with Danica Patrick. Patrick is not only a former professional racing driver. She’s also an author, as well as a business owner, podcast host, sports commentator and women’s advocate.

Wendy Ferguson and Jacqui Coones from Missouri State’s Office of University Advancement share more about the program and kickoff event. Ferguson is assistant vice president for development and strategy and Coones is executive director of prospect development.

