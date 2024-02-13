© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Missouri State Journal

Bears WIN kickoff will feature celebrity speaker Danica Patrick

By Emily Yeap
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:45 AM CST
Missouri State University Foundation Executive Director Brent Dunn speaks at the Bears WIN soft launch event in October 2023.
Jesse Scheve/MSU
/
Missouri State University
Missouri State University Foundation Executive Director Brent Dunn speaks at the Bears WIN soft launch event in October 2023.

The author, women's advocate and former professional racing driver will speak at Missouri State University on Feb. 28.

Our weekly program, Missouri State Journal, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and Missouri State University. It's hosted and produced by MSU's Office of Strategic Communication, and it airs each Tuesday morning at 9:45 on KSMU.

After a few years of planning and hard work, the Missouri State University Foundation will formally kick off its new Bears WIN (Women’s Impact Network) program on Feb. 28 on the Missouri State campus.

Bears WIN (and Grizzlies WIN on the West Plains campus) is a newly formed network of advocates honoring the impact of women in philanthropy.

The launch features an evening with Danica Patrick. Patrick is not only a former professional racing driver. She’s also an author, as well as a business owner, podcast host, sports commentator and women’s advocate.

Wendy Ferguson and Jacqui Coones from Missouri State’s Office of University Advancement share more about the program and kickoff event. Ferguson is assistant vice president for development and strategy and Coones is executive director of prospect development.

Find out more about Bears WIN.

Get tickets for a Bears WIN VIP Experience with Danica Patrick.

Read the full audio transcript.

Missouri State Journal Bears WINMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University FoundationMissouri State University-West PlainsOffice of University AdvancementWendy FergusonJacqui Coones
Emily Yeap
A native of Malaysia, Emily moved to Springfield in 2010 and started working at Missouri State University in 2014. She’s currently the assistant director in the Office of Strategic Communication. She has a BA in Mass Communications from Colorado State University-Pueblo and a Master of Journalism from Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada.
See stories by Emily Yeap
