New giving network at Missouri State University is designed to honor and heighten the power of women

In this segment of KSMU's series, Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about the BearsWIN program, which is preparing to launch on February 28. The kick-off event will feature Danica Patrick who broke barriers as a racecar driver and who is now an entrepreneur and inspirational speaker.

Smart discusses how the program began, how it works and the causes it supports.

