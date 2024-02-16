© 2024 KSMU Radio
News
Engaging the Community

New giving network at Missouri State University is designed to honor and heighten the power of women

By Michele Skalicky
Published February 16, 2024 at 7:41 AM CST
Statue of a graduate on the Missouri State University campus
Michele Skalicky
Statue of a graduate on the Missouri State University campus

The BearsWIN (Women Impact Network) will launch on February 28.

In this segment of KSMU's series, Engaging the Community, Missouri State University President Clif Smart talks about the BearsWIN program, which is preparing to launch on February 28. The kick-off event will feature Danica Patrick who broke barriers as a racecar driver and who is now an entrepreneur and inspirational speaker.

Smart discusses how the program began, how it works and the causes it supports.

You can hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.

Engaging the Community Missouri State University-West PlainsMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University President Clif SmartMissouri State University Foundation
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
