The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 people died on the state’s roadways over the Thanksgiving holiday period, which ran from 6 p.m. Wednesday,…
This is the time of year when the risk for deer-vehicle collisions is higher.It’s deer mating season, which could result in increased sightings and…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol is taking part in a high speed enforcement campaign Friday and Saturday, July 17 and 18, from noon to midnight along…
Nine people died in traffic crashes on Missouri’s highways over the Thanksgiving holiday counting period, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.…
Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, Jay Sampietro Jr. died in the line of duty in 2005. The 36-year-old married father of two young boys was struck and…
The RAP Back program was authorized in the state by Missouri House Bill 1350, which went into effect in late August. It allows entities that are enrolled…
The commanding officer of the Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced his retirement. Captain Juan Villanueva will retire October 1.Villanueva joined…
A heads up for those planning to go out on Table Rock Lake next month. The Missouri State Highway Patrol has announced plans to conduct a BWI or boating…
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed in traffic accidents on the state's highways over the Independence Day holiday period.…
Numbers have been released from Tuesday's Officer on a Train operation in Springfield. According to MSHP Sergeant Jason Pace, during the approximately 1…