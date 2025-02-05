Traffic fatalities in Missouri continue to drop, but pedestrian deaths are on the rise

Traffic fatalities in Missouri are down for the second consecutive year. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said, according to preliminary data, 954 people died in traffic crashes last year. That’s a decrease of 4% from 2023 and 10% compared to 2022.

But pedestrian fatalities on the state’s roadways are up. Last year, 148 pedestrians were struck and killed – 16% more than 2023 and the highest number ever recorded in a single year in Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, in a press release, called it, "a concerning trend of rising pedestrian deaths." It said a notable percentage of those deaths were people who had exited their vehicle due to a prior crash or a breakdown on the side of the road.

Preliminary numbers indicate motorcyclist fatalities in the state were down 23% last year, with 133 motorcyclists killed on Missouri roadways. It’s the lowest number of deaths since Missouri repealed the all-rider helmet law in 2020.

“We still have a lot of work to do in Missouri, and we are especially concerned by the rising number of pedestrian fatalities in our state. We all have a responsibility to use the transportation system in a safe manner, and both drivers and pedestrians can make safe choices to help make this happen,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Jon Nelson in a statement. “Let’s keep our heads up, watch out for each other, slow down, and put all distractions aside, whether we’re behind the wheel or taking a walk.”

According to the highway patrol, cell phones have proven to be one of the most persistent and consequential distractions. Distracted driving contributed to more than 100 deaths in both 2023 and 2024, and statistically, more than half of the victims are someone other than the distracted driver.