Unconfirmed tornado leaves widespread damage in Vernon County

There’s extensive damage in the Nevada and Moundville, MO areas after an unconfirmed tornado moved through Wednesday morning.

Multiple homes and businesses received damage, and there were reports of semi-trucks overturned on I-49. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that there were no fatalities.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that it was working to set up a volunteer station at the Vernon County fairgrounds.

We'll have updates to this ongoing story as they become available.