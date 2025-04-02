© 2025 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal on 88.7 FM out of Mountain Grove is currently off the air due to a technical issue. We're working to resolve the problem and will be back with you as soon as we can. In the meantime, KSMU can be streamed from our site or the NPR app.

Unconfirmed tornado leaves widespread damage in Vernon County

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 2, 2025 at 12:57 PM CDT
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
1 of 4  — Storm1.jpg
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
Missouri State Highway Patrol / Facebook
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
2 of 4  — Storm2.jpg
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
Missouri State Highway Patrol / Facebook
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
3 of 4  — Storm3.jpg
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
Missouri State Highway Patrol / Facebook
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
4 of 4  — Storm4.jpg
Storm damage in Vernon County, Missouri on April 2, 2025.
Missouri State Highway Patrol / Facebook

The area was hit during a round of severe storms Wednesday morning.

There’s extensive damage in the Nevada and Moundville, MO areas after an unconfirmed tornado moved through Wednesday morning.

Multiple homes and businesses received damage, and there were reports of semi-trucks overturned on I-49. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that there were no fatalities.

The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning that it was working to set up a volunteer station at the Vernon County fairgrounds.

We'll have updates to this ongoing story as they become available.
Tags
News Missouri State Highway Patrol
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky