News

7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published December 5, 2022 at 10:24 AM CST
Police siren
Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
/
Pixabay
Police car with sirens on

The operation was held Saturday by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri Highway Patrol.

A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests.

During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers issued 100 citations and 68 warnings.

Marked patrol vehicles were used as well as the MSHP helicopter “to enforce hazardous moving violations commonly associated with intoxicated driving,” according to a news release.

The saturation patrol was funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Traffic and Highway Safety Division.

Before people attend holiday celebrations where there is alcohol, they should make plans for how to get home, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Consequences of impaired driving include jail time, loss of driving privileges, increased insurance rates, financial losses and more.

Springfield Police Department Missouri State Highway Patrol
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
