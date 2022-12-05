7 arrested on drug charges during recent SPD Saturation Patrol

A recent saturation patrol by the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol, which was targeted at impaired drivers, resulted in several arrests.

During the six-hour operation Saturday, officers stopped 80 vehicles. They arrested seven on drug charges, including six misdemeanor arrests and one felony arrest. One stolen motorcycle was recovered, and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Officers issued 100 citations and 68 warnings.

Marked patrol vehicles were used as well as the MSHP helicopter “to enforce hazardous moving violations commonly associated with intoxicated driving,” according to a news release.

The saturation patrol was funded through a grant from the Missouri Department of Transportation Traffic and Highway Safety Division.

Before people attend holiday celebrations where there is alcohol, they should make plans for how to get home, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Consequences of impaired driving include jail time, loss of driving privileges, increased insurance rates, financial losses and more.